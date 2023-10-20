Assam: Non-functional well of OIL reports fluid leakage after equipment theft

Dibrugarh (Assam), Oct 20 (PTI) Leakage of fluids, mainly water, was reported from a non-functional oil well in Assam's Dibrugarh district after unidentified people stole key equipment, a spokesperson of Oil India Limited (OIL) said on Friday.

'X-Mas tree', a key piece of equipment that controls the flow of gas or oil in a well, was cut off and stolen by unidentified people at well number 67 of OIL at Gazalbasti area near Dirial tea estate at Duliajan on Thursday night, leading to uncontrolled flow of fluids, mainly water, from the well head.

OIL's crisis management team was mobilised and fire tenders were stationed at the site, while necessary measures were taken to cap the well.

An on-site OIL task force, in close coordination with local authorities, is overseeing the activities on the ground to control the water flow, cap and restore the well, the spokesperson said.

The well, located within a depleted reservoir in the area, has been shut since 2016.

OIL has lodged an FIR with the local police and informed the district administration about the incident which was reported at around 9.30 pm on Thursday, the spokesperson added. PTI COR DG DG ACD