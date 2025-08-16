Assam: Not diarrhoea, 5 deaths at Dibrugarh tea garden due to various other reasons

Dibrugarh, Aug 16 (PTI) Five people died due to various reasons at the Dinjoy tea estate in Assam's Dibrugarh in the last one week, officials said on Saturday, noting that initially they were suspected to have been victims of diarrhoea.

Several cases of diarrhoea have been reported in the district recently.

Two of the five succumbed to acute gastroenteritis, one died due to heatstroke after playing football, another following continuous vomiting, and the fifth person was suffering from cancer, officials said.

The deceased were identified as 12-year-old Kartik Mirdha, Rita Moore (70), Rajiv Nayak (17), Ayesha Mirdha (30) and Jaymati Rajput (60).

The Health Department has undertaken various steps, including awareness programs, distribution of ORS and house-to-house surveys, to prevent diarrhoea, officials said.

People have been urged to take all preventive measures, and if they are suffering from any diarrhoea-like symptoms, they should go to the health centre immediately or contact an ASHA, ANM or health worker, they said.