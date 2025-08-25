'Assam not for infiltrators': Himanta slams activist Syeda Hameed for remarks on Bangladeshis

Guwahati, Aug 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday lashed out at rights activist Syeda Hameed for her remark that "Bangladeshis can live here", asserting that such statements legitimise infiltrators and seek to "realise Jinnah’s dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan." Sarma claimed that the identity of the Assamese people is on the brink of extinction due to the tacit support of the likes of Hameed, whom he described as a close confidante of the Gandhi family.

Sharing a clip of Hameed’s remarks after a meeting here on Sunday, Sarma said in a post on X, "People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidante of the Gandhi family, legitimise infiltrators, as they seek to realise Jinnah's dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan." "Today, Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her. But we are the sons and daughters of Lachit Barphukan, WE WILL FIGHT till the last drop of our blood to save our State and our identity (sic)," he added, referring to the legendary Ahom general.

Hameed, a former member of the Planning Commission, was here to attend a seminar on ‘The State of the Nation with Special Reference to Assam’, organised by a citizens’ forum – Asom Nagarik Sanmilan on Sunday.

In the 33-second clip shared by Sarma, Hameed expressed concern over the condition of Muslims in Assam, suggesting that they are often branded as ‘Bangladeshis’. "What is the crime in being a Bangladeshi? Bangladeshis are also humans. The world is so big. Bangladeshis can also live here; they are not depriving anyone of their rights," she said.

Hameed added that the world was created by Allah for humans and not for monsters, and questioned that "if a person is standing on this land, why uproot him so badly".

Sarma asserted that "Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, it is not their land".

"Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyard. Assam is not up for grabs by infiltrators, NOT NOW, NOT EVER," the chief minister added.

Along with Hameed’s comments, Sarma also shared her photographs with former PM Manmohan Singh and ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi at different forums.

He also shared a finding from a recent report by a commission set up by the state government to examine Satra (Vashnavite seats of learning) land issues.

The report stated that over 15,288 bighas (5,045.04 acres) of Satra land across Assam have been illegally taken over.

In Barpeta district alone, 7,137 bighas (2,355.21 acres) are under encroachment. Other affected districts include Bajali, Nagaon, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Bongaigain, Majuli and Dhubri.

