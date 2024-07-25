Assam Olympic Association organises signature campaign to wish luck to boxer Lovlina

Guwahati, Jul 25 (PTI) The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) on Thursday organised a special signature campaign here to wish good luck to ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who is competing in the forthcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

The event witnessed scores of people signing on a flex wall to send their best wishes to the boxer, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The event was attended by Assam Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, Arjuna Awardee table tennis player Monalisa Barooah Mehta, AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar, Boxing Federation of India's Secretary General Hemanta Kalita and other dignitaries, including sportspersons, support staff, and others.

Hazarika said it is a moment of great pride for all in Assam that a girl from a remote village in Golaghat has been able to compete on the world stage and win an Olympic Medal for India.

''We are meeting here to send our best wishes to this talented boxer competing at the Summer Olympics in Paris. I extend my good wishes and best of luck to Lovlina Borgohain, who I am confident will secure a medal for the country,'' he said.

In sports, however, there may be a change in a fraction of a second but whatever may be the result, he said.

"We must stand with our athletes and support them in every way possible,'' the minister added. PTI DG SBN DG SBN