Assam: One dead, another injured in fire at cracker unit

Nalbari (Assam), Oct 16 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured on Monday in a fire at a cracker manufacturing unit in Nalbari district of Assam, officials said.

"As soon as the fire started, the entire unit was engulfed by the blaze. One person was charred to death, while another suffered critical injuries," a senior district administration official said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam, who hailed from Rangia in Kamrup district, the official said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital.