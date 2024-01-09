Assam: One dead, three seriously injured in bee attack

Morigaon (Assam), Jan 9 (PTI) One person was killed and three others were seriously injured after being stung by a swarm of bees in Assam's Morigaon district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on Morigaon Circuit House Road around 9 am, a police officer said.

Three bee hives on a tree in the area were damaged purportedly by birds, causing the bees to go on a stinging spree, he said.

"Several persons in the area were stung by the bees. Of them, four were seriously injured and taken to Morigaon Civil Hospital. One of them, identified as Dipak Nandi, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The three other persons are undergoing treatment," he said.

The road has been closed to the public and forest department personnel are undertaking fogging and taking other measures to bring the situation under control. PTI COR SSG SSG ACD