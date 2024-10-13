Assam: One held for desecration of Durga Puja idols

Golaghat, Oct 13 (PTI) A man suspected to be mentally ill has been nabbed for desecration of idols at two Durga Puja pandals in Golaghat district of Assam, police said on Sunday.

According to a senior official, the arrested person is suspected to have vandalised idols at puja pandals in Rongajan and Morongi areas under the jurisdiction of Golaghat police station on Saturday night after the ritualistic celebrations were over.

The man belongs to the Adivasi community and the motive of the action is unknown, he added.

"Investigation is on to determine whether more people were involved in the incident. The arrested person is suspected to be mentally ill," the official said. PTI TR TR RG