Assam: One killed, 5 injured in encounter with drug peddlers

Rangia (Assam), Dec 3 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was killed and five people, including a policewoman, were injured on Sunday in a fierce gun battle in moving vehicles in Assam's Kamrup district, officials said.

Advertisment

According to Kamrup Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak, a police checkpost was established at Agiathuri near Amingaon after information was received about the movement of a vehicle with a narcotics consignment.

"Three drug peddlers were travelling in a luxury car. When we asked them to stop, they started firing at us from their moving vehicle and tried to escape from the spot.

"Immediately, we retaliated and chased them. In the exchange of fire, one drug peddler was killed on the spot. Two others were injured in the encounter," the ASP said.

Advertisment

Police constable Hima Das suffered bullet injuries, Pathak said, adding that two local persons, identified as Nur Islam and Rebati Bharali, were injured during the firing between the two parties.

The deceased, identified as Salem, was from Guwahati, the officer said.

All the injured were admitted to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Pathak said the police team recovered a bag, which was full of suspected drugs, from the vehicle.

"In the course of action, the car of the drug peddlers hit several other vehicles in that area. This led to traffic congestion for some time. Now, the situation is under control," he added. PTI TR BDC