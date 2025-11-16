Assam: One more arrested for putting up social media posts supporting Delhi blast

Guwahati, Nov 16 (PTI) One more person has been arrested in Assam for putting up social media posts supporting the Delhi blast, taking the total number of apprehensions in this regard to 21, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He asserted that no person lending support online to terrorists will be spared.

Sharing the update in an X post late on Saturday evening, Sarma said, "Another anti-national has been arrested by @assampolice, taking the total count to 21." "We will NOT tolerate anyone expressing support online for terrorists behind the #DelhiTerrorAttacks," he added.

Among those arrested, three each are from Kamrup and Bongaigaon, two each from Chirang, Lakhimpur and Barpeta, and one each from Darrang, Goalpara, Nalbari, Hailakandi, Hojai, South Salmara, Kokrajhar, Bajali and Dhubri.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring several others.

The chief minister had said that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach against anyone showing support to the attack. PTI SSG SSG ACD