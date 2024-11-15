Assam: CBI arrests primary accused in Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam

New Delhi: The CBI has made a fresh arrest in the Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam in Assam, officials said on Friday.

The accused Gopal Paul was arrested from a hideout in Siliguri in connection with the AJRS Marketing case, one of the 41 cases related to the scam being investigated by the agency, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation of 41 cases in Assam concerning various unregulated deposit schemes, following a recommendation by the government of Assam," the spokesperson said.

The investigation was earlier carried out by Assam Police which had already arrested prime actors in the case. Paul remained absconding.

The agency had taken over cases from the state police in the last week of October.

"Since taking charge, the CBI has accelerated its probe, conducting fresh searches across 92 locations in five states. These searches have led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones,18 desktops, seven hard drives, and 11 laptops," the statement said.

The agency has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes.

"In one particular case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., CBI has apprehended the primary accused, who had been evading authorities since the registration of the FIR. He was located at a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered," the spokesperson said.

The online trading scam in the state came to light in the last week of August when investors, who had put in huge amounts of money in the stock company of 29-year-old Deepankar Barman, alleged that he had not paid them due returns and his office has been closed since August 21.

The state police had arrested Barman, Bishal Phukan, actor Sumi Bora and her husband among others. Around 18 people have been arrested in the case so far, officials said.