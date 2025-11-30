Assam Oppn claims report on ST demand ‘vague’; BJP contends ‘first step’ towards resolution

Guwahati, Nov 30 (PTI) Opposition parties in Assam on Sunday criticised the government for allegedly failing to take a definitive position in the Group of Ministers' (GoM) report on the demand for the scheduled tribe status by six major communities in the state.

The ruling BJP and its ally, however, contended that the first step has been taken to meet the longstanding demand of these communities with the laying of the report in the Assembly on the last day of the Winter Session on Saturday.

Six communities – Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (adivasis) – have been seeking ST status, and the governments of various parties assured them of being sympathetic to their demand but there had not been any concrete step to fulfill it. If these communities are granted ST status, they will come under reservation for education and jobs.

A GoM of the incumbent Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration has recommended a three-tier classification of STs in the state so that the demand can be met without affecting the reservation of the existing tribal groups.

The report said that dialogue has to continue with all stakeholders for a ‘conclusive solution’, and the final nod has to be given by Parliament through Constitutional amendment.

“The government is not interested in solving the problem. That is why it laid a very vague report and left the matter on the Central government,” Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Debabrata Saikia of the Congress claimed.

The BJP always criticises the Congress for not meeting the demand, but the saffron party too has done nothing concrete in this regard despite being in power for a decade, said Saikia.

“People of these communities have been struggling for reservation. Their aspirations remain unfilled. I have my doubts that this government will ever grant them ST status,” added Saikia, who himself belongs to the Ahom community and is the son of former two-time Congress CM of the state Hiteswar Saikia.

AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam alleged that the BJP-led government has no intention of granting ST status to the six communities.

“The BJP government has been in place here for last 10 years, but they have not taken any resolution in the matter. The report was silently placed and no discussion or resolution was allowed. This is a betrayal of the people,” he said.

“The government still has a few months left. They should fulfil this demand if they are serious about it,” Islam adding lending support for the ST status demand.

The assembly elections in the state are due next year.

The BJP’s ally, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which is based in the Bodo heartland, which witnessed violent protests against the report on ST status demand, has been cautious in its approach.

“It is not a bill or an Assembly resolution. Just the report of the group of ministers has been laid,” UPPL legislator Lawrence Islary said.

“Our stand is clear that the existing ST communities should not face problems. That has been our demand before the state government,” he said.

Islary pointed out that it is a long-drawn process to get the final nod for the six communities to be included in the ST list.

“We appeal to the Central government to deal with the matter seriously and come out with a good solution,” the UPPL leader added.

The BJP has welcomed the report, terming it a historic moment for the state.

“The decades-old issue is heading towards a resolution. This is a move towards protecting the rights of the indigenous people,” the party's state spokesperson Pranjal Kalita said.

He exuded confidence that the Centre will formulate a way to meet the recommendations of the report in the near future.

“The BJP will return to power in the state next year, and then a permanent resolution will be arrived at through discussions with all stakeholders,” Kalita added.

The GoM report has recommended the formation of a new category of ‘ST (Valley)', and inclusion of Ahom, Chutia, Tea Tribes, and Kock-Rajbongshi (excluding undivided Goalpara) in it.

For Moran, Matak and Kock-Rajbongshi (Goalpara), it said they can be included in ‘ST (Plains)', and the existing communities in this category ‘do not have much opposition’. PTI SSG NN