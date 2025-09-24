Assam oppn demands CBI probe into Zubeen Garg's death

Guwahati, Sep 24 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu demanding a CBI probe into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore by drowning last week.

Other opposition parties like Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal (RD) have also demanded a CBI probe into Garg's death, while a person has filed a public interest litigation at Gauhati High Court seeking a court-monitored probe.

In the letter, Saikia appealed for a CBI probe led by a high court judge to aid the Assam CID investigate the sudden demise of Garg.

"I am writing to express my serious concerns about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, and to emphasise the urgent need for additional investigative support due to jurisdictional constraints and substantial evidence suggesting a conspiracy," he added.

Along with millions of people in Assam, Saikia, too, demanded justice for Garg, who had proclaimed that he had no religion-caste and he was just a human.

"While the Assam government has initiated a CID probe and formed a Special Investigation Team, the death having occurred in Singapore presents unprecedented challenges that state police cannot adequately address," he added.

Preliminary pre-departure evidence suggests coercion in Garg's demise. Before his departure, the singer had confided to close associates that he was not volunteering to travel but was doing so under significant pressure, Saikia alleged.

"He (Garg) was specifically instructed to travel to Singapore with limited companion, breaking his usual travel pattern. This ensured minimal witness presence during the fatal incident, reduced protective oversight from his usual support team, strategic isolation from potential safety advocates, and limited accountability for the organisers," he added.

Saikia also pointed out that the chief organiser of Northeast India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, has made contradictory statements that suggest either deliberate deception or criminal negligence.

Earlier in the day, the Assam government banned Mahanta from holding any function or event in the state.

Mahanta is the younger brother of former DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who is presently the Chief Information Commissioner of the Assam State Information Commission.

Another elder brother of his is Nani Gopal Mahanta, who was the Education Advisor to the CM before becoming the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University.

Saikia further said, "The systematic nature of this case, involving death on foreign soil, the exploitation of a medical vulnerability and potential political targeting requires the highest level of investigative oversight to ensure public confidence in the justice system." Garg's death represents not merely a tragic loss but the potential systematic elimination of a fearless voice, the senior Congress leader said.

"The combination of evidence necessitates the highest level of investigative support under judicial guidance. I humbly request the immediate appointment of a Gauhati High Court Judge to direct CBI assistance to the Assam CID, guaranteeing that justice prevails irrespective of jurisdictional boundaries, and that the complete truth behind the demise of this revolutionary voice is revealed," he added.

Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the Northeast India Festival. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday.

AJP and RD have stated in separate press communiques that they want a CBI probe into the incident to find the actual cause of Garg's death.

"Garg died on foreign soil. The CID of a state government has limited scope to probe such a case. The only agency which can go to a foreign soil is the CBI. We demand the Assam government to hand over the case to the CBI," AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said in a press conference. PTI TR TR MNB