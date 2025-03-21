Assam: Oppn seeks motion against BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi for calling Dhubri 'mini Bangladesh'

Guwahati, Mar 21 (PTI) Opposition MLAs on Friday demanded a condemnation motion in the Assam assembly against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi for calling Dhubri district "mini Bangladesh" while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia of the Congress raised the demand for the condemnation motion.

"He has insulted the entire state of Assam. How can we tolerate it? The assembly must adopt a condemnation motion against him," Saikia said.

AIUDF legislator Rafiqul Islam supported the demand saying, "Does the government consider Dhubri a part of Assam? If so, the assembly should adopt a resolution against Trivedi." Though Speaker Biswajit Daimary initially said he would place his views, the matter remained inconclusive as the proceedings moved on. PTI SSG SOM