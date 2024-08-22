Assam: Oppn walks out of Assembly over two land Bills

Guwahati, Aug 22 (PTI) The opposition on Thursday staged a walkout in protest against the introduction of two land amendment Bills by the Assam government, stating that these were against the basic ethos of the Constitution.

When Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan presented The Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the entire opposition party protested vehemently.

"These two Bills are against the basic tenets of the Constitution. How can you allow an unconstitutional Bill to be introduced?" AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam asked Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

The Speaker replied that the Bills have been introduced and that objections could be raised during subsequent discussion.

Following this, AIUDF MLAs moved to the Well of the House, while the Congress along with lone MLAs of CPI(M) and Raijor Dal staged a walkout. The AIUDF legislators subsequently left the House as well.

The Assam (Temporarily Settled Areas) Tenancy (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is for giving some basic services to tenants of a particular land.

The Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced to simplify and consolidate a framework for assessment and revision of land revenue. PTI TR TR MNB