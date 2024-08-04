Assam opposition bloc pledges unity until 2026 state polls, expands to 18 parties

Guwahati, Aug 4 (PTI) The united opposition in Assam on Sunday decided to continue their alliance till the 2026 assembly polls and will contest every election as a single bloc over the next two years, party leaders said.

The United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), which was formed with 16 parties in line with the INDIA bloc), held a meeting where they made several decisions aimed at reinforcing their coalition. Two new parties also joined the UOFA, taking the number of total parties in the bloc to 18.

"All the parties decided to work unitedly till the 2026 assembly elections. For that, every party will sacrifice their own interests to defeat the BJP," Congress spokesperson Bedabrat Bora told PTI.

Bora also noted that the bloc’s next major test of strength will be the panchayat elections at the end of this year.

CPI(M) central committee member Isfaqur Rahman said the meeting focused on resolving internal differences and improving coordination among member parties.

"We resolved to uphold unity until the assembly elections and to boost our activities. For by-elections, we will nominate common candidates and work collectively to ensure their victory," Rahman said.

UOFA also condemned the state government for failing to draw the Centre's attention towards flood and erosion problems properly, resulting in no concrete step in the Union Budget, Rahman said.

UOFA comprises Congress, TMC, AAP, Raijor Dal, AJP, CPI(M), CPI, AIFB, CPI(ML), Jatiya Dal-Asom, (U), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Samajwadi Party, Purbancholio Lok Parishad (PLP), RJD, Karbi Anglong-based All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), Kamatapur Front and Sonowal Kachari Gana Mancha. PTI TR TR MNB