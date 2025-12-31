Assam opposition seeks rehabilitation of Karbi Anglong violence victims

Guwahati, Dec 31 (PTI) Opposition parties in Assam on Wednesday demanded the rehabilitation of families affected in the recent violence between two communities in West Karbi Anglong district.

Submitting a joint memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the opposition parties also sought adequate financial compensation to the families of the two persons, who lost their lives in the violence.

"Rehabilitation of the affected must be prioritised. Besides, livelihood restoration through employment or skill development, and including priority access to credit and loans on short terms and the restoration of community infrastructure, including schools, roads, and bridges, should be done," it added.

Protecting the tribal lands as per the provisions of the Sixth Schedule, any proposed rehabilitation for the non-tribal population should be in a manner that preserves the existing local demographic structure and maintains the majority of the Assamese population, the memorandum said.

"Both tribal and non-tribal families affected by the Kheroni Bazar unrest shall be provided adequate financial compensation for loss of life, injury, loss of livelihood and property damage," it said.

The joint memorandum was signed by leaders from Congress, CPI(M), Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation.

The Karbi and Bihari communities have been at loggerheads in West Karbi Anglong district over allegations of encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands in the tribal belts by the Hindi-speaking people.

The badly affected Kheroni area in West Karbi Anglong district witnessed massive violence, as one person was killed in police firing and another was burnt alive inside his house, while more than 180 others, including 173 security personnel, were injured.

In the violence, the residence of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang was set ablaze by an irate mob.

However, amid the disturbances, Ronghang demolished the house with bulldozers, raising allegations of an attempt to conceal evidence related to corruption, undisclosed financial assets and other illegal activities.

"Furthermore, there are public allegations that a significant cache of arms and ammunition was discovered at the property, which is cited as the immediate motive for the hurried demolition," the memorandum claimed.

The opposition demanded immediate suspension of Ronghang due to his alleged involvement in destruction and removal of evidence.

"Initiate an immediate high-level judicial inquiry to investigate the arson and destruction of evidence and ascertain the administration's role," the memorandum added.

A joint delegation of all major opposition parties on Tuesday visited the affected sites of Kheroni area in the district in central Assam and met the victim families.

They alleged that there lies a "political conspiracy" behind the recent violence between two communities and the administration "completely failed" to handle the situation.

Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar, from the VGR and PGR lands in the two districts -- Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

They went on a rampage on December 22 after police took away three agitators from the protest site during the early hours, a move the administration later claimed was for their hospitalisation.

An Army column was deployed and it conducted flag marches in violence-hit areas of West Karbi Anglong district in central Assam. A column of the Army usually consists of 60-80 personnel. PTI TR TR ACD