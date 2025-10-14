Assam: Over 220 kg pangolin scales seized, 3 arrested

Guwahati, Oct 14 (PTI) Over 220 kg of pangolin scales were recovered from a train in Barpeta district of Assam on Tuesday, and three people, including a woman, were arrested, officials said.

Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve Field Director, C Ramesh, said the wildlife items were being transported from Chennai to Guwahati, and the operation was carried out at Barpeta Road railway station.

Security personnel intercepted and seized over 220 kg of pangolin scales in one of the largest recoveries of its kind in recent times, Ramesh said in a statement.

The operation was carried out jointly by the staff of Manas National Park in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Shastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), he said.

"The contraband was discovered on a passenger train... travelling from Chennai to Guwahati, marking a significant breakthrough in the ongoing campaign against illegal wildlife trafficking in the region," Ramesh said.

"This operation demonstrates the strong inter-agency coordination and commitment of enforcement authorities to curb the illegal trade of wildlife and their derivatives, while reaffirming India's determination to protect endangered species such as the pangolin – one of the most trafficked mammals in the world," he added. PTI TR RBT