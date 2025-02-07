Assam: Over 55 companies offer job opportunities to 1,000 ex-defence personnel at job fair

Guwahati, Feb 7 (PTI) More than 1,500 job openings and 250 entrepreneurship opportunities were offered by government agencies and private companies to former defence personnel at a special job fair in Guwahati on Friday.

The job fair for ex-servicemen at Narangi cantonment here was attended by over 1,000 retired personnel of army, navy and air force from Assam and nearby regions, seeking employment opportunities, a defence spokesperson said.

"More than 55 companies participated in the job fair, offering over 1,500 jobs and 250 entrepreneurship opportunities," he said.

He said the shortlisted ex-servicemen would be interviewed and screened, and subsequently employed in positions such as senior supervisors, mid or senior level managers, strategic planners and project directors.

Among the agencies that participated in the job fair were Century Plyboards, Bajaj Allianz, Canara HSBC Life insurance, SIS Security, Star Cement, AIIMS Guwahati, Assam Skill Development Mission, Purabi Dairy (WAMUL) and NEEPCO, the spokesperson added.

Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various companies during the fob fair, organised by the Directorate General of Resettlement, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, the spokesperson said.

The job fair was inaugurated by Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneruship Minister Prashanta Phukan, in presence of several dignitaries. PTI SSG SSG ACD