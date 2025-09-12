Assam: Over Rs 8 cr recovered in 'tax evasion' raid involving company constructing NHPC dam

North Lakhimpur, Sep 12 (PTI) A multi-crore tax evasion case involving a company engaged in construction of a concrete gravity dam as part of an NHPC project at Gerukamukh on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border has been unearthed by the Assam GST department, an official said on Friday.

He said over Rs 8 crore has been recovered during a raid in connection with the tax evasion of the company constructing the dam - a part of NHPC’s 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project.

The amount is likely to increase “significantly” as the operation was still underway, he said.

Superintendent of state tax, Monuj Kumar Dowari, said, “A significant tax evasion case involving M/s BGS SGS SOMA Joint Venture, the company engaged in the construction of the Concrete Gravity Dam at Gerukamukh under NHPC, has been uncovered.” A 10-member team led by Dowari launched the operation on Tuesday to trace irregularities.

"The swift action resulted in an on-the-spot recovery of Rs 8.2 crore, marking one of the department's most successful enforcement drives in recent months, and underscoring its strengthened focus on data-driven tax compliance," Dowari said.