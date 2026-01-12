Assam: Pact signed to boost quality seed availability, strengthen cooperatives

Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) The Assam State Cooperative Federation and the Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited on Monday signed a pact to improve the availability of quality agricultural inputs and strengthen the cooperative movement, an official statement said.

With this, Assam became the 14th state to enter into a formal partnership with the Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL).

The pact aims to create a comprehensive cooperative-led framework for systematic production, procurement and distribution of high-quality seeds across the state, thereby enhancing agricultural productivity and expanding income opportunities for farmers and cooperative institutions, an official release said.

The collaboration will enable farmers in Assam to access certified, high-quality seeds at affordable prices, while also addressing the existing issue of shortfall in seed availability in the state.

Through coordinated planning, technical support and structured distribution mechanisms, the MoU is expected to strengthen the seed supply chain and ensure timely availability of improved planting material to farming communities across diverse agro-climatic regions.

A key feature of the partnership will be its focus on empowering grassroots institutions and farmers, the release said.

The agreement also embodies the principle of 'cooperation among cooperatives', wherein national and state-level cooperative institutions work in close coordination to achieve shared developmental objectives, the statement said.