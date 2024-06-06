Assam: Panchayat polls to be held in Nov, govt to carry out delimitation

Guwahati, Jun 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that panchayat elections will be held in November, with a delimitation exercise for all development blocks to be conducted beforehand.

"A delimitation exercise will be conducted for all development blocks across the state, including gaon panchayats, wards, zila panchayats, and other local bodies, and it will be completed by August," he said after a cabinet meeting.

The draft voter list for the panchayat elections will be published in September, with the official notification in October and voting scheduled for November, he said.

"Due to last year's delimitation of assembly constituencies, many local body areas now fall under two legislative seats, creating complexity. To ensure that each panchayat or development block is within a single assembly seat, this delimitation is necessary," he explained.

The Chief Minister also announced that the cabinet has decided to issue 15 lakh additional ration cards, increasing the total number of beneficiaries to 2.86 crore people.

"To expedite the recognition of Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site, the Assam government will contact the ambassadors of all UNESCO member countries through the ministry of external affairs for their support," he added.

Sarma also mentioned that a grant of Rs 1 lakh will be distributed among 30,000 youth entrepreneurs in September under an existing scheme.

The cabinet approved a 52-episode documentary on Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, to be produced by Prasar Bharati at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

"An MoU will be signed with Prasar Bharati for the documentary, aiming to spread the legacy of the legendary general throughout India and inspire future generations with tales of his valour," the Chief Minister said.

Lachit Borphukan was a legendary army commander of the Ahom kingdom (1228-1826). He is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' on Brahmaputra that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the mighty Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.

The cabinet also approved borrowing Rs 634.35 crore from NABARD to execute various projects across different departments, Sarma mentioned.

He further said the water resources department has been instructed to conduct a study and prepare an estimate for constructing 264km of new embankments to prevent floodwaters from entering human habitations.

Additionally, the state government has decided to commemorate the death anniversary of Padma Shri awardee and crusader against the witch-hunting menace, Birubala Rabha, on May 13 as the 'Day Against Superstitious Beliefs,' the Chief Minister announced.