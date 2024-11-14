Assam pavilion inaugurated at India International Trade Fair

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Assam Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) here was inaugurated on Thursday by the state's additional secretary in industries and commerce department P Uday Praveen.

In his inaugural speech, he said the trade fair will allow Assam to showcase its tremendous potential in key sectors and boost the state's overall development, according to a state government release.

This year's event titled 'Developed India 2047', provides an ideal platform for the state to showcase the vision of a 'developed Assam' by focusing on strong industrial growth and development, forward-looking initiatives and transformational policies in the state, it said.

The Assam Pavilion has 36 stalls, showcasing a wide array of products from handloom and textiles to water hyacinth and from tea to brass metal.

Different state government departments and undertakings such as Assam Tourism, Assam Industrial Development Corporation, NEDFi, Directorate of Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, Directorate of Information and Public Relations and Assam Government Marketing Corporation Ltd are actively participating in the event.

The MSME sector is well represented in the Assam pavilion.

Stalls displaying cane and bamboo products, handloom and handicrafts, terracotta, woodcraft, brass metal, food processing products, agor and tea reflect the entrepreneurial spirit of Assam.

One District One Product (ODOP) and emerging startups from the state are also taking part in the fair.

The Assam Pavilion highlights the state's progress in various sectors including manufacturing, technology, tourism, and infrastructure, as well as its vision to transform into a major economic hub in Eastern India, the release said.

The 43rd IITF organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is being held from November 14 to 27. PTI ACB NSD NSD