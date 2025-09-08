Assam pays tribute to its icon Bhupen Hazarika on his 100th birth anniversary

Guwahati, Sep 8 (PTI) People from all walks of life gathered at the Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha in Guwahati on Monday to pay homage to the legendary singer on his 100th birth anniversary, ushering in year-long celebrations of the Assam icon.

Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Congress president Gourav Gogoi were among the leaders who joined countless school children, college students, office goers and music lovers from across the city to pay tribute to Hazarika at his memorial, the place where he was cremated in November 2011.

Hazarika, hailed as the 'Bard of Brahmaputra', created songs that continue to resonate across generations.

His compositions, such as 'Bistirno Parore', voiced the struggles and aspirations of the common people, while numbers like 'Dil Hoom Hoom Kare' and 'Ganga Behti Ho Kyun' brought his evocative music to national audiences. Assamese classics like 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' and 'Moi Eti Jajabor' reflected his cultural pride and deep-rooted connection to the land.

In an article published in all major newspapers of the state, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to Hazarika, stating that his legacy extends far beyond music as his works embodied emotions that transcended melody.

"More than just a voice, he was the heartbeat of the people. Generations have grown up listening to his songs, each word resonating with themes of kindness, social justice, unity and deep-rooted belonging," Modi wrote.

On September 13, the PM will visit the state to participate in a special tribute meeting, and a commemorative coin of Rs 100 will be unveiled in his honour.

The governor described Hazarika as "the soul of Assam and a symbol of India's cultural consciousness".

"The centenary celebration is not merely an event of remembrance, but a festival of inspiration, aimed at igniting the imagination of generations to come. This is a tribute to a man whose voice echoed not only across our state but throughout the nation and the world," he said.

Hazarika didn't merely sing, but he stirred the conscience of a nation, and his music was a "rallying cry against injustice and a bridge connecting communities, cultures, and generations", he added.

The CM said the state government will organise special meetings in memory of the Bharat Ratna recipient in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Biography of the maestro, written by Anuradha Sarma Pujari, will also be translated into all major Indian languages, he said.

"The state government will ensure that it reaches all the libraries of the country," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the closing ceremony of the celebrations, to be organised in New Delhi on September 8, 2026, the CM said.

The maestro's son, Tez Hazarika along with his wife and son, has come here from the US to attend the centenary celebrations.

Gogoi, the state Congress president, said Hazarika's music carried the hopes, struggles, and dreams of "our people, becoming a movement in itself".

"On this special occasion, we fondly and respectfully remember this great artist, who has united the greater Assamese community through his timeless music and inspirational thoughts," he said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also offered floral tributes to Hazarika at the memorial.

Various cultural programmes were held across the state to mark the occasion.

The Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, founded by the singer during his lifetime, along with the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, organised a cultural programme on the occasion.

The trust's flag was hosted by 100 prominent personalities, led by nonagenarian Sattriya dancer Jatin Goswami. Musical programmes by various indigenous groups were held, and lamps were lit in front of the museum dedicated to Hazarika on the premises.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) also organised various programmes, with its members offering tributes to the legend at public places in all district headquarter towns.

Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora launched two schemes on the occasion -- the introduction of music classes in Adarsha Vidyalayas of the state and the distribution of subsidies to producers of 19 Assamese films.

Hazarika, popularly called 'Sudhakanta', was born in Sadiya in Tinsukia district on September 8, 1926.