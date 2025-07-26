Assam pays tribute to Kargil heroes on Vijay Diwas

Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) Assam on Saturday paid tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas, with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading the state in honouring the fallen heroes.

Acharya attended a ceremony at the State War Memorial here, commemorating the 26th anniversary of the historic victory, and laid a wreath in memory of the soldiers.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recalled the sacrifices made by the soldiers to defeat the enemy on the icy heights through a post on X.

Speaking at the programme, the governor said the country is always grateful to the armed forces for their service to the nation.

Reflecting on the significance of the Kargil War, he highlighted the extreme conditions under which Indian soldiers fought and triumphed.

"They encountered sub-zero temperatures, treacherous terrain and relentless enemy fire, yet remained resolute. Operation Vijay stands as a testimony to their indomitable spirit and unparalleled bravery," Acharya said.

Recalling the heroics of martyrs such as Captain Vikram Batra, Captain Jintu Gogoi and others, Acharya said, "Their sacrifices are not just tales of war, but enduring legacies of patriotism, commitment and service." He also referred to the recent Operation Sindoor, which again showcased the readiness and resilience of India’s armed forces.

"The courage of our soldiers is not just historic, it is ongoing, and a reminder that the strength of the nation lies in the selfless service of its defenders," the governor added.

Paying his gratitude to the families of the fallen heroes, Acharya said the families are the silent backbone of the soldiers who elevated the nation’s stature on the global stage.

Chief minister Sarma, in a post on X, said, "On #KargilVijayDiwas, we remember the courage and sacrifice of our brave forces who fought against the enemy on the icy heights and dealt them a body blow." "Their bravery not only ensured India's victory but also reiterated our commitment to protect the honour of Maa Bharti," he added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on July 26 to honour the heroes of Operation Vijay, which was launched by India to flush out Pakistani infiltrators from strategic peaks in the Kargil sector of Ladakh.

Over 500 Indian soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice in the conflict, reclaiming every inch of occupied territory. PTI SSG ACD SSG MNB