Assam pays tributes to Bhupen Hazarika on 14th death anniv

Guwahati, Nov 5 (PTI) Assam on Wednesday reverberated with renditions of Bhupen Hazarika's composition 'Manuhe manuhor babe' as the state paid tributes to the musical maestro on his 14th death anniversary.

While remembering Hazarika, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has initiated the process of securing "global song of humanity" recognition from the United Nations (UN) for the song.

"A grateful people remembers Bhupen Hazarika as we gather within the state as well as outside to pay our tributes. It is a fortunate occasion that three of his siblings are here with us today," Sarma said after paying tributes at the 'Samannay Kshetra' in Jalukbari area of Guwahati, where the Bharat Ratna awardee was cremated.

He said 'Manuhe manuhor babe, jodi he okonu nabhabe' (If humans do not think about humans) is being rendered by over 2 lakh singers and people from all walks of life across 35 districts and 27 co-districts of the state on Hazarika's death anniversary.

"This song is not just a property of the state but of all humanity. We have decided to approach the UN to recognise it as a 'global song of humanity'. Some work has already been done in this regard," the chief minister added.

"Another ageless composition of the maestro, 'Swahid pranmu tumak' (Tribute to the martyrs), written during the anti-foreigner Assam Agitation, will be sung across the state on December 10, which marks 'Swahid Diwas' commemorating the martyrs of the movement," Sarma said.

These events are part of Hazarika's year-long birth centenary celebration, which was inaugurated in September by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will run throughout the year in the state as well as in different parts of the country.

Memorials to pay tribute to Hazarika were held across the state by government departments, cultural organisations and others, as all came together to remember the 'Bard of Brahmaputra'.