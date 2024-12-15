Assam: Peddler, nabbed after mowing down constable, injured while trying to flee, says police

Guwahati, Dec 15 (PTI) A suspected peddler, who was nabbed with drugs after he mowed down a constable with his vehicle while escaping police checking, was injured when law enforcers fired at him as he attempted to flee from custody in Assam's Sribhumi district, an officer said on Sunday.

The constable, Ujjal Bora, was killed early on Saturday when a truck hit him as it broke a police barricade and fled away.

Policemen on duty at the check-post chased the truck, which later met with an accident. The driver and the handyman of the truck were arrested, and drugs worth over Rs 4 crore seized from the vehicle.

Police said the driver, suspected to be a drug peddler, was taken for crime scene recreation later and he tried to escape from custody.

The peddler suffered a bullet injury when police fired at him and he is currently undergoing treatment at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, said Bora's death is not being treated as a mere accident case.

"The death of the constable is not a case of accident. We are taking it as an attempt to murder. Police have arrested the accused and we will know more after interrogation," the CM said.

Meanwhile, Bora's body was brought to his native residence in Jorhat district on Sunday where the last rites were performed with police honours.

A pall of gloom descended on the area at the death of the constable, who was in his late twenties. He had joined police service in 2022 and was serving in his first posting in Sribhumi district. PTI SSG SSG ACD