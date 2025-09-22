Assam: People in Jorhat block highway, demanding Zubeen’s body be brought for homage

Jorhat (Assam), Sep 22 (PTI) As a Guwahati suburb finalised the preparation for the cremation of singer Zubeen Garg as per the wishes of his family, a section of people in Assam's Jorhat blocked the National Highway 27, demanding that the mortal remains of the cultural icon be brought to this eastern town, as he had spent years here.

The blockade, enforced since late on Sunday night, left hundreds of vehicles stranded and cut off a vital road link between the upper Assam and other parts of the state.

People of Jorhat had been demanding that Garg be cremated here, emphasising that the town had been the ‘cradle of his creativity’ during the initial years.

When the government announced on Sunday evening that the last rites of Garg would take place at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati, as per the wish of the family, a large section of people started blocking the national highway passing through the Jorhat district.

Garg’s wife Garima had informed the government representatives that they would prefer a place near Guwahati for cremation as her 85-year-old father-in-law was unable to travel to Jorhat, and also the family, now settled in Guwahati, wanted a site where they could visit frequently later. An official said that attempts to persuade the protesters to clear the road blockade have not met with success.

Hundreds of trucks and other vehicles were stranded on the national highway, with the protesters reportedly not even allowing ambulances or people in other emergencies to pass through.

The official added that the administration is in touch with the protesters to clear the blockade.

The people blocking the national highway claimed that they did not belong to any group, and maintained that "their protest was a spontaneous outpouring of their love for Garg".

They have demanded that the mortal remains of Garg be brought to Jorhat ‘even for an hour’.

The 52-year-old singer-composer died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on Friday.

The cremation, with full state honours, will take place on Tuesday. PTI SSG SSG BDC