Assam: Permanent shelters in vulnerable areas for flood-resilient community

Morigaon (Assam) Oct 20 (PTI) The Morigaon district administration in Assam has initiated a collaborative effort with NGOs to create secure and permanent shelters in the vulnerable areas along the Brahmaputra river to develop a flood-resilient community, an official said.

Morigaon District Commissioner Debashsis Sarma said that instead of solely relying on government funding, the collaborative effort aims at providing a haven for those living in flood and erosion-prone zones.

The district has been fortunate to escape the devastating flood this year, primarily due to various preventive measures of the government, including the construction of dams, sluice gates, and embankments in areas susceptible to flood and erosion, Sarma told reporters on Thursday.

The district administration, however, is striving to fortify safety measures for future challenges and the recent completion of one such shelter in Baralimari Char under the Bhuragaon Revenue Circle was a step towards this direction, the deputy commissioner said.

The shelter at Baralimari Char was constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 40 lakh and features a well-equipped kitchen and storage facilities.

Construction of similar shelters will start in the Laharighat area next month, offering accommodation and a safe haven for flood victims, including facilities for their domestic animals, another official said.

The local administration has opened the doors for NGOs from across the state to participate in the initiative.

"These organisations are not required to allocate any fund to the district for their projects, instead, they will receive comprehensive support from the administration," the DC said.

The collaborative spirit of this project underscores the importance of proactive community efforts over mere reliance on government aid, he added.

Morigaon Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das said these shelters will be regarded as communal assets and it is the collective responsibility of the residents to maintain them effectively. PTI COR DG BDC