Assam: Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary reopens for tourists

Morigaon, Oct 14 (PTI) The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, popular for the one-horned rhinoceros, reopened for tourists on Monday after the monsoon break.

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika attended a function on the reopening of the sanctuary, marking the beginning of the tourist season.

Twenty jeeps and 13 elephants will be available for safari in the sanctuary, officials said.

The sanctuary was closed for tourists in May at the onset of monsoon, during which floods devastate the region.

The 38.85 sq km sanctuary has the highest density of rhinoceros, providing grassland and wetland habitat.

It is home to 107 rhinos, over 500 wild buffaloes, thousands of deer, and around 385 species of migratory birds.