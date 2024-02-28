Assam Police advises personnel not to take long leaves during Lok Sabha polls

Guwahati, Feb 28 (PTI) Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Assam Police has advised its personnel not to take leaves for a long duration till the completion of the election process, officials said.

According to a senior official, there is no bar on taking leaves for a short duration during this period.

"It is just a routine advisory issued before every election in every state. There is no bar in taking leaves for a shorter duration. One can even take long leaves if there is any medical emergency or for some family reasons," he told PTI.

The instructions will be effective from March 10 as the Election Commission of India is likely to announce the poll dates after that, the official said.