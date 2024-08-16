Assam Police announce cash reward of up to Rs 5 lakh for information on 'IED-like devices'

Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) Assam Police on Friday announced a cash reward of up to Rs 5 lakh for credible information leading to the identification of those involved in manufacturing, transportation and planting of 'IED-like devices' in different parts of the state for the banned outfit ULFA (I), a top official said.

He exuded confidence of cracking the case, with responsibilities assigned to different officials and wings to take forward the investigation.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), in an email to media houses, including PTI, on Thursday claimed of having planted 24 bombs and gave out a list identifying exact locations of 19 bombs with photographs but could not pinpoint the remaining five spots.

ULFA said the blasts were scheduled to take place between 6 am and noon on Thursday but after failure in execution as the bombs did not explode due to "technical failure", it sought public cooperation for defusing the explosive devices.

Two 'IED-like devices' were found in Guwahati on Friday, taking the total number of 'bomb-like substances' seized across the state in the last 24 hours to 10, officials said.

A minor has been picked up by Lakhimpur Police for questioning, while search operations for unearthing explosives were conducted in different places, including in Tinsukia district's Panitola residence of former self-styled general secretary of the outfit, Anup Chetia, who signed a peace pact with the government last year, officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh, while speaking to reporters after reviewing the situation with Guwahati Police, said, "We held discussions with our officers of Guwahati city, Special Branch, CID and others. Discussions were on the line of investigation to be followed, plan of action was prepared and which agencies will help in which way and responsibilities entrusted." He said four cases have been registered in Guwahati and the investigating officers will coordinate with a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which will work under the overall supervision of the city commissioner of police.

In other districts, the SIT formed to take forward these cases will be under the additional superintendent of police, crime, the DGP added.

Announcing the cash reward, Singh said, "We are announcing that for any credible information on who made these 'IED-like devices', transported and planted it, we will give cash reward of up to Rs 5 lakh." He said the additional DG, headquarters, and inspector general, STF, will leave for Upper Assam districts on Saturday and review operational preparedness and share directions on how to take forward the investigations.

Singh affirmed that the state police will leave no stone unturned to detect those behind the incident and bring them to task.

"We are 100 per cent sure that the case will be cracked. We want to assure the public that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace," the DGP added.

Besides Guwahati, the districts where the outfit claimed of having planted the bombs are Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tamulpur, Tinsukia and Golaghat.

Four 'IED-live devices' have been recovered in Guwahati, two each in Sivasagar and Lakhimpur, and one each in Nagaon and Nalbari. PTI SSG SSG ACD