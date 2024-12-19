Assam Police arrest 8 from different parts of India for planning subversive activities: Official

Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) The Assam Police said on Thursday that it have arrested eight people, including a Bangladeshi, in coordinated operations across the country for allegedly planning subversive activities.

The arrests were made on the intervening night of December 17-18 from Assam, West Bengal and Kerala under 'Operation Praghat', Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said.

The operation was launched by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police in November.

Those arrested allegedly had handlers in Pakistan and Bangladesh and they were working to form 'sleeper cells' in different parts of India, he said.

"There were plans to assassinate Hindu and RSS leaders, and engage in violent and subversive activities in India," Singh said.

The apprehended individuals were brought to Guwahati and a detail investigation was underway to gather more information, he said.

The operation is ongoing, the police officer added. PTI SSG SBN SBN