Finance handler of United Kuki National Army arrested by Assam Police

Imphal: The Assam Police has arrested a 34-year-old resident of Manipur’s Churachandpur district for his alleged involvement in "sabotage activities" in the ethnic strife-torn state, officials said.

He was apprehended on September 13 by the Special Task Force (STF) of Basistha police station in Guwahati, Manipur Police said.

According to a statement, "The accused, LS Yosef Chongloi, is a self-styled finance secretary of the United Kuki National Army and is suspected of involvement in various sabotage activities, including a recent bomb blast that destroyed the Sapermeina bridge on NH-2 and an armed attack on an IOCL convoy in Tamenglong."

It added, "Manipur Police is already coordinating with Assam Police regarding the matter."

In a separate development, security forces conducting search operations and area domination in Mongbung village, Jiribam district, recovered a .32 pistol, live ammunition, a walkie-talkie set, 16 bombs, and a bag containing gunpowder.