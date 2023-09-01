Assam Police commandos complete first phase training with Army

Guwahati, Sep 1 (PTI) Newly recruited Assam Police commandos completed their first phase of training with the Indian Army in seven locations of Assam and Meghalaya on Friday, a defence release said.

A total of 2284 commando recruits, 273 of them women and 269 sub-inspectors, of five Assam Police commando battalions were trained by the Army for over 40 weeks, it said.

The joint initiative is to enhance synergy and capability to undertake joint operations by the state and armed forces.

The training was conducted under the aegis of Gajraj Corps of the Army's Eastern Command. The trained commandos will form the bedrock of Assam Police to counter any internal security challenge, the release said.

“This successful completion of the Assam Police Commando Battalion training also highlights the excellent coordination between the state police and the Indian Army,” it added. PTI SSG KK SSG KK