Assam: Police complaint against Ajmal for 'disrespecting' traditional scarf

Morigaon (Assam), Nov 15 (PTI) A police complaint was lodged against opposition AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday for allegedly disrespecting 'cheleng', a traditional Vaishnavite scarf.

Assam Satra Mahasabha lodged the FIR against the Dhubri MP at Morigaon police station for allegedly throwing away the 'cheleng' from his shoulder when he was presented with it at a meeting in Lahorighat in Morigaon district on Tuesday, police said.

Bimal Chandra Borkakoti, secretary of the Mahasabha, said, "Such disrespect to our honoured 'cheleng' will not be tolerated. We have filed the police complaint against Ajmal." An officer of the Morigaon police station said they are looking into the allegations raised in the complaint and necessary action will be taken according to the law.