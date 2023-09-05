Assam Police Constable missing

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) An Assam Police constable posted in Guwahati, who was purportedly suffering from serious physical and mental health issues, has been reported missing, leading the city police commissionarate to launch a search operation, an official statement said on Tuesday. Some of her personal items, including a mobile phone, were recovered from the old Saraighat bridge in the morning, it said.

The statement issued by the Guwahati police commissionerate said that Gayatri Hazarika was reported to be unreachable since 6 pm on Monday by her roommate Juri Baishya, also a police constable.

Baishya said that Hazarika was suffering from ‘serious health issues and was depressed’ and had left their rented house, stating that she was going to Amingaon on some official duty.

As Hazarika was not present at Paltan Bazar police station, where she is posted, and also not contactable over the phone, Baishya lodged the missing person report at the same police station late on Monday night, the statement said.

Police teams were activated to trace the missing constable and at around 8 am on Tuesday, a mobile phone, a pair of spectacles and footwear belonging to Hazarika was found on the old Saraighat bridge.

Amingaon, which falls under the Kamrup district, can be reached from Guwahati (Kamrup Metropolitan district) by crossing the Saraighat bridge over the Brahmaputra river.

"Hazarika is still missing and efforts are on to trace the missing constable," the statement said.

It also said that though women constables of the police commissionerate were kept as a reserved force for deployment at an eviction drive in the Silsako beel area of the city over the last few days, Hazarika was exempted from the emergency duty due to her 'poor health condition'.

It also denied some reports that the missing constable has left a 'suicide note' and her going untraceable is linked to duty at the Silsako eviction site.

The statement said she was suffering from serious health issues and was on leave from July 14 this year and resumed duty on August 20.

However, seeing her health condition, the officer in charge of Paltan Bazar police station had asked her to take rest for some more days, it added.

As per service records, Hazarika is from Nagaon district and had joined Assam Police in 2008.

She joined the Guwahati police commissonerate in October 2015 and has been at her current posting at Paltan Bazar police station since August 2020. PTI SSG SSG RG