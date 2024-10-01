Assam Police Day: Guv, CM laud role of personnel in state’s peace

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday hailed the role of the state’s police force on Assam Police Day in ensuring sustained law and order, evolving itself to tackle new-age crimes.

He said the personnel have navigated numerous challenges, including tackling ethnic riots, refugee issues, infiltration and militancy over the years, with many laying their lives in the path of duty, a Raj Bhawan release said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his gratitude to the police personnel for their role in maintaining peace and stability and recalled the contributions of those who were killed in the line of duty over the years.

Speaking at the 74th Assam Police Day programme here, Acharya said, "This Day is a celebration of the bravery, dedication and sacrifices of our police force. The day is also a symbol of the impressive journey that Assam Police has trodden so far to ensure peace, law and order in the state." He said Assam Police has a rich and glorious history of almost 200 years, having been formed in 1826, and has increased in strength from about 8,000 personnel at the time of Independence to over 70,000, now.

With the changing dynamics of crimes, the role of Assam Police has also undergone a transformation in containing the new age crime and nipping them in the bud, the governor added.

He said the police force has navigated numerous challenges, including tackling ethnic riots, refugee issues, infiltration and militancy with unwavering dedication.

With the active support of the police force, the state is witnessing a new era of development and peace, Acharya maintained.

He lauded the efforts of the force in not only tackling crime but also the improvement in the rate of charge-sheet submission and convictions, stating that these were effective means of controlling and bringing down crime.

Acharya also praised the force’s endeavours in tackling new-age crimes, like cybercrime, and protecting the state’s natural heritage, especially in controlling rhino poaching.

"I hail the role of every officer and soldier for their tireless efforts. Your dedication and courage have earned the people's trust," the governor added.

Director General of Police GP Singh, special DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior officers of Assam Police and other dignitaries were present on the occasion, the release added.

Chief Minister Sarma, in a post on X, expressed his gratitude to the police force for the peace and progress of the state.

"On Assam Police Day, I salute the brave men and women of @assampolice who dedicate themselves to the service of Aai Asomi each day and ensure safety of the people," Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.

He said the police force's role in maintaining peace and stability is immense and "they are the anchors of our dream for a Viksit Assam".

"On this special occasion, I also pay my tributes to the fallen heroes of the force, who made the supreme sacrifice for their motherland," the chief minister added. PTI SSG RG SBN SSG SBN