Assam Police detains and deports Bangladeshi woman

Guwahati, Aug 19 (PTI) A Bangladeshi woman who had entered Assam illegally was handed over to officials of the neighbouring country at the international border along Dhubri district on Monday night, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

''Assam Police pushed back an infiltrator from Bangladesh. Smt Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka Division was handed back to Bangladeshi Authorities a short while ago'', the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

She was apprehended at Dhubri by Assam Police, he said.

''Investigation has revealed that Akhtar entered Indian territory in the early hours of August 18, 2024 at Sukchar, South Salmara District, on foot, after multiple bus and boat rides spanning over 24 hours'', he said.

After taking shelter at a house in Sukchar, she went to Dhubri by boat where she was intercepted, Sarma said.

''A search is underway to trace other accomplices/ infiltrators'', the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, BSF Eastern Command additional director general Ravi Gandhi concluded his four-day tour of border areas on Monday after visiting the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri sector, including riverine border outposts and holding meetings with officials of the Guwahati Frontier headquarters. PTI DG MNB