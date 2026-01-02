Assam Police fires in air to take away suspected cattle thieves as local resist

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jan 2 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Maijan area of Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday after locals attempted to prevent police from taking away three persons detained by villagers on suspicion of being cattle thieves, an official said.

Police fired in the air to defuse the situation, though no one was injured in the incident, he said.

According to the official, three men, along with their vehicle, were detained by locals in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of being cattle thieves.

"There had been a few cases of cattle thefts in the area and local people were keeping night vigil. They stopped the three men travelling in a car on suspicion," the official said.

After police were informed of the incident, they arrived at the spot to take away the detained persons for further probe.

"Local people tried to prevent our team from taking away the three persons. Apprehending a law and order situation, our team had to fire in the air to leave the spot with the three men," the official said.

He added that the persons provided proper credentials before police and are not likely to be involved with criminal activities. PTI COR SSG SSG MNB