Assam Police forms SIT to investigate case against Pak national for 'anti-India' posts

Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) The Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh on Monday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for his social media comments on India's internal affairs, Chief Minister Himata Biswa Sarma said.

The team was formed following the registration of an FIR by the CID amid controversy over the alleged ISI links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife Elizabeth Colburn.

Sheikh, an advisor of the Pakistan Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, was charged under various sections of the BNS and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He was charged under various sections of the BNS and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The four-member probe team will be headed by CID Special DGP M P Gupta, AIGP (Admin) Pranabjyoti Goswami, SP CM's Special Vigilance Cell Rosie Kalita and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati (West), Moitrayee Deka.

''Pursuant to the registration of the case, the DGP, Assam Police, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Assam Police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation,'' the chief minister posted on X.

The order issued by the DGP in this regard stated that the SIT would co-opt inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables as needed with approval of the Assam Police headquarters.

The SIT would keep the DGP informed of all developments from time to time.

The CM had earlier in the day said that an FIR was lodged against Sheikh as his comments on India's internal affairs and parliamentary matters were aimed at disrupting communal harmony and the nation's interests.

''In pursuance of the Cabinet decision taken yesterday, Assam Police has lodged an FIR and the same had been registered as CID PS Case No 05/2025 U/S 48/152/61/197(1) BNS, 2023 RW Sec.13(1) UA(P) Act against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others,'' Sarma posted on X.

Section 48 deals with abetment committed outside India, while Section 152 addresses acts exciting secession, armed rebellion and subversive activities. Section 197(1) deals with actions or statements that harm national integration and Section 61 deals with criminal conspiracy.

Section 13(1) of the UAPA deals with Punishment for unlawful activities.

Sheikh's social media posts include exhaustive commentary on India's internal affairs and parliamentary matters, raising serious concerns about his intention to compromise and damage India's interests, Sarma had said earlier. PTI DG DG NN