Assam Police fully prepared to implement new criminal laws: DGP

Guwahati, Jun 25 (PTI) Assam Police is fully prepared to implement the new criminal laws that will replace the colonial-era legislation starting next month, a top official said on Tuesday.

DGP GP Singh said the force has been preparing for these new laws for the last three years, since the first drafts were made public.

"Assam Police is fully prepared to implement the new criminal laws from July 1. We urge the public and the media to cooperate with us in this regard," Singh said at a media workshop on the new laws, organised by the Press Information Bureau here.

Describing the new laws as a 'milestone event,' he added, "These laws mark a shift from the colonial period to laws reflecting the free will of our country." He mentioned that the new laws will primarily require an augmentation of forensic capabilities, and steps in this regard have already been initiated.

Singh revealed that over 200 officers have been trained as crime scene experts at the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar. The state police has signed a memorandum of understanding with the institute to train a total of 500 officers.

"The training is ongoing in batches. Once the trained officers return, they will train their fellow officers in the state," he said.

Singh noted that the NFSU Guwahati campus is already functional and that a proposal has been submitted to the state government for mobile forensic vans in all districts.

In addition to police officers, public prosecutors and judicial officials are also being prepared for the implementation of the new criminal laws, the DGP added.

Additional DGP (CID) MP Gupta, who made a presentation on the new laws, explained that their provisions will apply to cases registered after July 1, as there is no system of retrospective effect for laws.

He elaborated on how the focus in the new system has shifted from 'punishment to justice,' with special attention on victims and the use of forensic sciences to solve cases.

Gupta said that states have been given a five-year period to comply with all forensic science-related investigation requirements, but he is confident that Assam will achieve this well ahead of the stipulated time.

The new laws include stringent provisions for dealing with crimes against women and children, the filing of 'zero FIR' and e-FIR, and the conduct of all trial proceedings through electronic means, among other new aspects.

New crimes have been added to the lists in the new laws, with terrorism now defined under them, the ADGP said, adding that special legislation dealing with various crimes and terrorism will also remain in effect.

The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (NSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will come into force from July 1, replacing the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. PTI SSG SSG MNB