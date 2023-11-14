Assam Police head constable arrested for 'accepting bribe'

Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) A head constable of Assam Police was arrested from Dalgaon in Darrang district for allegedly accepting bribe from a complainant, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption had received a complaint against the accused of demanding Rs 20,000 from a person, they said.

The complainant approached the vigilance wing, and a trap was laid to nab the head constable of Dalgaon police station, an official release said.

The bribe money has been recovered from the policeman, it said.

"Necessary legal follow-up action is underway," the release added. PTI SSG RBT