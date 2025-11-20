Assam Police HQs, all SSP offices illuminated with blue light on World Children's Day

Guwahati, Nov 20 (PTI) The Assam Police headquarters, Guwahati Police Commissionerate, SSP offices, and all police stations were illuminated with blue light on Thursday on the occasion of World Children's Day.

"Every year, from November 14 to November 20, we observe 'Child Rights Week' through a series of activities aimed at reinforcing our dedication to protect and promote children's rights," Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh said.

The illumination of all Assam Police buildings in blue on November 20 marks the culmination of this week-long programme and serves as a public declaration of our commitment, Singh said.

Senior officers of the Assam Police Headquarters were also present on the occasion.

As part of the global celebration of World Children's Day on November 20, all major infrastructure and buildings of the Assam Police, including the DGP office, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, all SSP Offices, and police stations across the state, were illuminated in blue.

This striking visual display formed part of the worldwide "Go Blue" campaign, symbolising solidarity with children and a commitment to upholding their rights.

This initiative is organised under the aegis of the Assam Police Shishu Mitra Programme, one of the largest child-friendly policing programmes in India, anchored by Assam Police in partnership with UNICEF and UTSAH.

The "Go Blue" campaign encourages governments, organisations, and communities around the world to light up landmarks and public spaces in blue on World Children's Day.

The colour blue represents a dedication to a world where every child is safe, healthy, educated, and loved.

The campaign aims to raise global awareness about children's rights and to inspire collective action to ensure every child's well-being, Singh said.

World Children’s Day is a globally recognised occasion to advocate for children’s rights and wellbeing, reminding societies everywhere of the importance of nurturing and protecting the next generation, he added.

Meanwhile, Child Rights activist Miguel Das said survivors of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) often remain under a strict veil of legal confidentiality, which limits their opportunities to engage with inspiring and motivating individuals.

Das, founder of the Child Rights organisation 'UTSAH', said that as one of the very few organisations working closely on CSA, they felt that this World Children's Day was the right moment to create an opportunity to empower these children.

''We organised a motivational and interactive session specifically for Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) victims supported by the organisation under the framework of the POCSO Act'', he said.

Das said that they invited renowned fitness coach Ruchi Barah to lead an empowering session for the children, and she engaged with the children on important topics, including physical health, fitness, personal protection, and resilience building and on the importance of "Never Giving Up".

''Given the significant emotional and mental health challenges that CSA victims face, the interaction was aimed at providing constant support, inspiration, and empowerment to help them reclaim confidence and hope'', he added.