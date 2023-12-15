Assam Police in touch with NIA for probing blasts: DGP

Guwahati, Dec 15 (PTI) Assam Police is in touch with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the three recent blasts and a team is on its way to the state, Director General of Police GP Singh said on Friday.

''We will discuss the recent blasts with the NIA and central intelligence agencies and will chalk out a future course of action accordingly,'' the DGP said on the sidelines of a meeting at the Kaziranga National Park.

Those who carried out the blasts will be identified, apprehended and the strongest possible action will be taken against them, Singh said.

ULFA(I) has claimed responsibility for Thursday night blast near the gate of army station in Jorhat district as well as that in Tinsukia on November 22 and Sivasagar on December 9, all near security establishments.

In a statement on Friday, ULFA(I) said the indigenous people had no cause to panic as the outfit is not against them but are carrying out the blasts due to the alleged efforts of DGP Singh to establish the outfit's demand as a "law and order problem and not a political issue".

The DGP in response to the ULFA(I)'s allegations said they ''always refer to me and if they have a cause, they can always target me''.

''I live in Kahilipara and my office (DGP headquarters) is in Ulubari, (both in Guwahati). They can come and target me. Why are they harassing the common people by lobbing a grenade here and there'', he said.

During the last few months, police have been involved in the investigation of several important cases like the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)’s cash-for-jobs scam, the call centre case and others but ''if such incidents of blasts continue, then the force will have to be diverted to control the situation and it will be the common people who will be the ultimate sufferer," the DGP said.

A 'mild blast' had occurred on Thursday night in a dustbin near the army gate in Lichubari area of Jorhat but there was no casualty or damage.

A massive search operation has been launched in the district and also in areas adjoining Jorhat to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, acting on a tip-off, police recovered a locally made hand grenade from Hijuguri Lankeshwar Gohain Nagar in Tinsukia.

The area has been cordoned off and demarcated with a NIA team likely to arrive at the spot on Saturday to conduct further investigations, a police official said.

Security has been tightened and patrolling intensified across the Upper Assam districts.

ULFA(I) had in an e-mail statement on Sunday also "claimed responsibility for the two recent blasts in Tinsukia and Sivasagar" which was carried out in response to the 'arrogance' of the DGP.

A grenade blast took place near an army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia on November 22 following which one person was arrested but the police did not confirm the details of the sound of an explosion heard near a CRPF camp on December 9.

Following the ULFA's earlier statement, the DGP had posted in 'X' that every personnel of Assam Police, Army & CAPF take oath under the National Flag to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

"We are committed to wipe out the remnants of terrorism that impedes growth of our state. And for that, if we have to sacrifice our life, we shall not hesitate, nor shall we waver from our determination to use full might of law against those who stand in path of our state’s growth, progress and development", he said. PTI DG DG MNB