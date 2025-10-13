Assam Police invites eminent personalities to discuss post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Oct 13 (PTI) The Assam Police on Monday said it has invited a few eminent members of the civil society to discuss the final post-mortem report, including the outcome of viscera analysis, of singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore last month.

Speaking to reporters, CID's Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said the report "will not be made public" but will be discussed with eminent people.

"It is wrong that we are going to make the final post-mortem report public. We have invited a few eminent members of the civil society tomorrow at 4 pm. We will give them an update and show it to them," he said.

Gupta, however, did not mention the names of the eminent personalities whom the police have invited.

He stressed that the final post-mortem report, including the viscera analysis, will be presented before the court in due course of time.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to Singapore to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police is currently probing the case after more than 60 FIRs were lodged across Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said investigators have found a "definite angle" after they received the viscera report.

After Garg's second post-mortem examination at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the viscera sample was sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in Delhi for a detailed examination.

The first post-mortem examination was done in Singapore immediately after Garg's death. The second post-mortem examination was conducted at GMCH on September 23, before the cremation. PTI TR TR SOM