Assam Police issues guidelines for picnics after road accident claims 12 lives

Guwahati, Jan 3 (PTI) Hours after 12 people lost their lives in an accident while en route for a picnic, the Assam Police on Wednesday issued guidelines for such trips, prohibiting movement in the dark and asking picnickers not to play loud music inside vehicles.

Sharing the 'SOP on Picnic' on X, the Assam Police said there should not be overcrowding in vehicles.

"No loud music on the vehicles to be allowed... There should not be any movement of picnic parties before sunrise and after sunset," it said.

Besides, the picnickers should ensure that no movement takes place during the fog, it said.

It also asked them to inform the local police station about their plans. Police will also deploy surveillance groups, assisted by VDP (Village Defence Party), to detect illicit or illegal activities in and around the picnic spots.

The police will also conduct continuous raids on the dhabas, where illicit liquors are sold, the SOP said.

"Sufficient lighting facilities should be provided in and around the vulnerable picnic spots... Sufficient parking area should be earmarked in every spot," it added.

Stating that people usually go for picnics from November to March, the document also mentioned that these guidelines are suggestive in nature and "not exhaustive".

"In this atmosphere of pomp and gaiety, sadness struck because of road traffic accidents during the vehicular movement of these picnic parties. Hence, it is felt imperative that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be in place to regulate the movement of these picnic parties," it added.

The police in assistance with the District Transport Office and other enforcement agencies should ensure that no accident takes place and valuable human life is lost, the SOP said.

At least 12 people, including three children, were killed and 38 others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus in Golaghat district in the morning.

The accident took place at Balijan near Dergaon on National Highway-715 when the bus with 49 people, including the driver and handyman, on board collided with the goods vehicle when it was going for a picnic towards Upper Assam. PTI TR TR SOM