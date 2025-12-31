Assam Police launch campaign to prevent drunken driving on New Year's Eve

Guwahati, Dec 31 (PTI) Blending humour, creativity and a life-saving message, Assam Police have rolled out a special digital campaign 'No Regret New Year' against drunken driving during the celebrations, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The state police revisited its old theme for awareness drive and centred the road safety campaign for the festive season on 'DJ Lockup'.

Last year, Assam Police's awareness drive 'DJ Lockup' against drunken driving had reached a staggering 154 million viewers, resulting in a 55 per cent drop in accidents in Guwahati during the festive period, a senior officer said.

"Assam Police once again showed how smart, sharp messaging can change behaviour and save lives during the festive season with its latest #NoRegretNewYear campaign, blending humour, creativity and a life-saving message," he said.

One of the social media posters was shared by Assam Police with a message: "If you're driving after drinking, we're looking for you, and DJ Lockup is ready for the meet-and-greet." Another one said, "New Year Party Invite... Inviting drunk drivers for a New Year's Party, entry guaranteed, exit depends." Under the 'DJ Lockup' theme, a series of posts urged the revellers to party responsibly to avoid a rendezvous behind bars.

It said the party will start at 12.15 am with the dress code 'regret', while special features are a 'breathalyser' at the gate and a 'tow truck' on standby.

This unique take captured public imagination and went viral on social media, garnering praise for its ingenuity and humour even from the likes of leading industrialist Anand Mahindra.

"It's that time of year when our police forces around the country get creative with their messaging... Seems to me that @assampolice led by DGP Harmeet Singh, IPS (@HardiSpeaks) are vying for the top of the podium this year for their unique exhortations against drunk driving... Pure Gold. Mind it!!" Mahindra said on X, sharing the two posters.

Acknowledging the recognition, Singh said Assam Police were thrilled to receive the appreciation from Mahindra.

"We try to keep the tone light, so the message travels far, but the intent is unwavering -- a #NoRegretNewYear," he added.

Assam Police also lauded the appreciation from the Mahindra Group Chairman, and said it prefers the roads calm and the drivers clear headed.

"If the creativity makes even one (drunk) person hand over their car keys, that's the real win. Here's to a #NoRegretNewYear," it added.

Back in December 2021, Assam Police had first unveiled #DJLockup as part of their New Year road safety campaign. Presented as a tongue-in-cheek 'party invite', the campaign warned revellers of the grim consequences of drunken driving in the most creative manner possible and invited them to the "exclusive DJ Lockup party".

It had turned road safety into social conversation rather than a boring and ignored announcement, bringing playful characters like DJ Lockup and MC Seatbelt into online spaces while reminding people to think before they drink and drive.

When contacted, DGP Singh told PTI, "Humour is just the hook, the intent is serious. If a poster or one line makes someone hand over the car keys, it's worth it. We want people to celebrate, come home safe, and wake up with no regret." As celebrations around the country kick into high gear tonight, Assam Police urged partygoers everywhere to celebrate responsibly, to choose smart rides home and to make this truly a 'No Regret New Year' for every family, friend and community. PTI TR TR ACD