Assam Police officer arrested on corruption charges, Rs 17 lakh seized

Guwahati, Oct 12 (PTI) An Assam Police officer was arrested on charges of corruption and over Rs 17 lakh in cash was seized from his possession in Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, an official statement said.

The officer-in-charge of Dokmoka police station was apprehended in a trap laid by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, it said.

The release said the vigilance wing had received a complaint that the sub-inspector had demanded Rs 40,000 as a bribe for allowing the movement of trucks owned by the complainant.

The complainant's trucks carry iron rods and cement through Dokmoka police station area.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by vigilance sleuths in Dokmoka police station and the officer-in-charge was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,000 as part of bribe money, the release said.

"Further, a search of the official residence of the sub-inspector located on the premises of the police station was conducted by the team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. A cash amount of Rs 17,74,500 was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses," it said.

A case against the official was registered and further legal action was initiated, it added. PTI SSG ACD