Assam Police open fire to disperse encroachers

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Police opened fire to disperse a mob that attacked them while attempting to evict alleged encroachers in Assam’s Kamrup (Metropolitan) district on Thursday, officials said.

A team from Sonapur circle office and police went to Kochutoli village in the district to evict villagers who had previously been removed from encroached land but had returned, they added.

The villagers attacked the officials and police with sharp weapons, sticks, and stones, injuring a magistrate and more than 10 police personnel. A police vehicle was also damaged in the assault, they added.

In response, police opened fire to disperse the attackers and extra security forces were rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited. PTI DG DG MNB