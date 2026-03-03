Assam Police personnel receive training in 'tourism policing'

Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) A specialised training programme on 'tourism policing' for 155 officers of the Assam Police was conducted by the Rashtriya Raksha University in collaboration with the Assam government, an official release said on Tuesday.

The training for 32 deputy superintendents of police and 123 sub-inspectors was recently conducted at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy.

The programme aimed at strengthening safety and security in tourist areas, and equipping officers with modern policing skills, the release said.

The curriculum covered relevant legal frameworks, including the Foreigners Act, tourist rights and provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), it said.

Officers were also trained in the use of IT-enabled tools and digital applications to improve assistance to domestic and international tourists.

The training included interactive sessions, scenario-based discussions, role-play exercises and case studies to prepare officers for managing tourist safety in different environments.

Modules on cultural sensitivity, conflict resolution, emergency response, stress management and professional conduct were also part of the programme, it said. PTI SSG RBT